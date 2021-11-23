Genetec launches security solution to automate airport badging process

Security technology developer Genetec has launched a new IT solution to automate the process of issuing and administering security badges for airport and airline personnel.

The Genetec Security Center Airport Badging Solution (ABS) is an out-of-the-box product that ensures compliance, simplifies the badging process, and lowers the costs of running a badging department.

With a design based on standards set forth by each country’s regulatory bodies and specificities from security background vetting services and clearinghouses, Security Center ABS helps airports deliver the required information in the correct format to successfully submit and process each employee application, and consistently meet audit and compliance requirements set by authorities such as regular identity verifications via the Rapback process.

All data collected on each badge applicant is compiled and stored within the system. Customized dashboards are included within the Genetec Security Center to showcase insights such as real-time applicant statuses, and unaccounted for badge percentages, so that airport administrators can make more informed decisions, especially when it comes to meeting audit and compliance regulations.

David Lenot, critical infrastructure practice lead at Genetec, said, “To manage their badging process and employee background checks, some airports have until now had to resort to a variety of single-purpose systems, while others have opted for complex Identity Management System (IDMS) that tend to be better suited for larger airports. While both options allow airports to remain compliant with regulations, these solutions present operational inefficiencies. ABS helps reduce human error that can stem from managing multiple disconnected systems and avoids the complexities of large-scale Identity Management Systems.”