Cambodia Airports to operate Techo Airport

Cambodia Airport Investment has selected Cambodia Airports, a subsidiary of Vinci Airports, to operate Phnom Penh’s new airport, Techo International Airport, which is set to open in the second half of 2025.

Operating Techo Airport

The large-scale airport complex’s terminal spans more than 240,000m2. The operator’s scope also includes air service development aimed at boosting Cambodia’s connectivity, especially by attracting new airlines and opening new routes.

Cambodia Airports’ experience

Vinci began its airport operations in Cambodia in 1995 and is the current operator of Phnom Penh Airport. In 30 years, it has developed the airport, with traffic increasing from 300,000 passengers per annum in 1995 to six million today.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of concessions at Vinci, stated, “We are pursuing our commitment toward operational excellence and the development of the airline industry worldwide. The continuation of our operations in Cambodia emphasizes the recognition of the expertise of our teams, who play an essential role in the attractiveness of the region.”

