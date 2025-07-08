Halifax Stanfield deploys CT security technology

Halifax Stanfield International Airport has become the first airport in Atlantic Canada to introduce Canadian Air Transport Security Authority’s (CATSA’s) computed tomography (CT) x-ray technology. CATSA has added a new screening line equipped with this technology at the domestic/international checkpoint and intends to expand it to all screening lines at the airport.

The systems use advanced three-dimensional rotatable x-ray images, making it easier for screening officers to analyze bag contents and to detect explosives and other threat items when screening carry-on baggage. Passengers no longer need to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100ml or less), medical devices or large electronics from their carry-on bags.

The Halifax Stanfield installation is part of CATSA’s national deployment program, which aims to introduce CT x-ray systems to screening lines at several airports over a multi-year period. Systems are already operating at Vancouver, Ottawa, Calgary, Toronto Pearson and Québec City international airports.

