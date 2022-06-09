Grasp Innovations to deploy checkpoint management solution with Securitas

Grasp Innovations will deploy its security checkpoint management solution at Zagreb Airport in Croatia in partnership with aviation security company Securitas.

Having completed an initial trial, Securitas expects the solution to alleviate the strain of staff shortages at the airport. Grasp was founded in 2019 to develop tools that help security professionals make optimal use of available resources and infrastructure in ever-changing circumstances. In recent years, Grasp and Securitas have become close partners, weathering the Covid-19 pandemic together and brainstorming how technology can combine with a skilled workforce.

Robert Schuur, a co-founder of Grasp Innovations, said, “I’m proud that the relationship we have with Securitas, built on trust and a joint vision, now also translates into our first joint deployment. This deployment means we will equip the three automated tray return lanes with our sensors and provide Securitas with our data management solution. We are looking forward to successfully deploying our solution and to the next opportunity together.”

Marcia Awouters and Jan Cuypers, aviation solution managers for transport and aviation services at Securitas, commented, “Ever since we renewed the entire checkpoint at Zagreb Airport with three automated tray return lanes and remote screening in 2018, we never ceased to invest in further improving our operation and efficiency. One of the initiatives we took was to invest, together with our partner Grasp, in a trial of the security checkpoint management system that we refer to as OptiFlow. Although the benefits of equipping one lane with the system immediately showed, especially in a price per passenger model, the Covid crisis halted our progress. Now that passenger numbers are on the rise again, we feel the time is right to expand the system to the entire checkpoint. The system will allow us to optimize our operation and ensure that we use our resources in the most efficient way. Thanks to our partnership with Zagreb Airport, we have the liberty to not only install and use the system but to further develop it and come closer to the end goal of data-driven operations.”