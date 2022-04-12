Smiths Detection to supply checkpoint security screening equipment to Incheon International Airport

Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract through its local partner, Donggok Precision Co. Ltd, to supply a suite of leading-edge passenger baggage screening equipment at Incheon International Airport’s (ICN) Terminal 1.

Following a successful trial period, Smiths Detection will be providing 10 HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX scanners, which use computed tomography (CT) technology to generate 3D images that deliver a very high level of detection and low false alarm rates.

Nine iLane ASC automatic tray return system (ATRS) units will also help increase baggage throughput and alleviate bottlenecks during the passenger screening process, especially during peak travel seasons. To accommodate specific local space requirements, the units will be customized to allow for fire shutters to close through the lane in case of an emergency.

Smiths Detection will also provide Checkpoint.Evoplus, an advanced checkpoint and screening management solution, to connect all x-ray units and operator workstations. The introduction of Checkpoint.Evoplus will allow Incheon Airport to become one of the few international airports to conduct remote screening. This intelligent solution will increase the operational efficiency through the delivery of critical insights in real-time.

In addition, Smiths Detection will deliver a comprehensive training program that includes face-to-face trainings for supervisors and operators as well as computer-based HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX training, to ensure relevant stakeholders are able to utilize the equipment and solutions to the optimal level.

Incheon Airport has previously awarded a contract to Smiths Detection to provide its high-speed explosives detection system (EDS) HI-SCAN 10080 XCT for hold baggage screening in 2021 and successfully trialed Smiths Detection’s Ultraviolet (UV) light tray disinfection kit in 2020 – proven to kill up to 99.9% of microorganisms including coronaviruses.

Smiths Detection’s managing director of North & South Asia, Aurelien Guilbert said, “We’re delighted to have been chosen by Incheon International Airport to supply a range of our products, continuing to deliver leading-edge technology for security and efficiency. Our technology will further enhance ICN’s existing security measures while streamlining the passenger journey from check in to take off. As the travel industry continues its steady recovery there is no better time to introduce new security technology.”