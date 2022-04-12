Passenger Terminal Today
marhaba and Plaza Premium Group form joint venture to enhance airport service offering globally

Shahab Al Awadhi, head of marhaba Global (standing left), and Okan Kufeci regional general manager – Europe, Middle East, and Africa, of Plaza Premium Group (standing right) witnessed the signing of the joint venture by Janis Balkens, VP new and emerging markets at dnata Group (seated left) and Bora Isbulan, deputy CEO of Plaza Premium Group (seated right)

marhaba, dnata’s global airport hospitality brand, and Plaza Premium Group (PPG) have entered into a joint venture agreement to expand their international offering. The first project under the agreement will see the development of the new marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan.

With the lounge development already in progress, the new marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge at Queen Alia International Airport is expected to open in July 2022. The lounge will have a capacity of 140 guests and is inspired by the beautiful landscape of Amman, with subtle inclusion of the local culture and heritage in its design.

Steve Allen, chief executive officer of dnata Group, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with PPG to bring our globally renowned airport hospitality services to more travelers across the world. Our joint commitment to quality and service excellence will ensure first-rate customer experience for travelers throughout their journey. We look forward to opening the first, best-in-class marhaba Plaza Premium lounge in Amman and further enhancing our joint offering in the coming years.”

Mr. Bora Isbulan, deputy CEO of Plaza Premium Group, added, “This is truly an exciting opportunity for PPG. Our global agreement with marhaba is a testament to our shared commitment to providing the best-in-class airport hospitality for travelers to enjoy. We expect to yield more opportunities in the future through this collaboration. Meanwhile, we are also excited to announce our first venture through the PPG and marhaba’s global agreement, the launch of the new marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge. Travelers will be able to experience the new lounge later this year in Q3.”

With over a decade of experience as a business and technology journalist working in B2B publishing, Hazel first joined UKi in 2011. After taking 18 months off to bring up her daughter and try her hand at marketing copywriting, she returned in January 2018 to do what she loves best – magazine editing! She is now the editor of UKi's Passenger Terminal World and Parcel and Postal Technology International magazines.

