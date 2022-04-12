Bangalore International Airport to launch joint innovation center with Amazon

Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) – operator of Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) Airport in India – is to establish a Joint Innovation Center (JIC) with Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive the development and adoption of digital solutions in aviation.

At the center, the partners plan to develop custom solutions for BLR Airport using a combination of technologies including cloud computing, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR).

The JIC is expected to open at BLR Airport this year and will focus on developing technology solutions to improve the passenger experience across retail, dining and entertainment at the airport, and achieving operational efficiencies for BIAL. Once implemented, these efficiencies can be scaled to other airports in India and globally. The center is also expected to enable startups to accelerate innovation in aviation, smart infrastructure, utilities and mobility by providing comprehensive program offerings and a technical platform that helps customers use AWS technology.

As part of the launch of the JIC, BLR Airport’s operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) will also deploy Startup Valley, an accelerator program that will offer startups the opportunity to build and accelerate digital solutions in the aviation industry and related domains. The Startup Valley has been designed to provide a structured engagement approach for startups to design, develop and test their solutions at BIAL. AWS will provide programmatic support that will match identified startups with mentorship, AWS Credits, technical training and access to an investor pool. These joint efforts between BIAL and AWS are intended to support Indian startups’ further adoption and scaling of their solutions.

Hari Marar, managing director and CEO of BIAL, said, “We are thrilled to extend our relationship with AWS to power two of our important focus areas – strengthen our digital roadmap towards making BLR Airport the best destination airport for travelers by leveraging the power of cloud computing and digital technologies, and create an environment for startups to innovate and advance in aviation and related domains. The new Joint Innovation Center between BIAL and AWS will enable us to develop modular, scalable, innovative digital solutions that can benefit all stakeholders in the aviation domain and help reimagine air travel in India.”

Rahul Sharma, president of the public sector for Amazon Internet Services, which undertakes the marketing of AWS Cloud in India, said, “Modern air travel has been disrupted by the pandemic and is ripe for innovation. We are excited to strengthen our engagement with BIAL to help them explore new possibilities with digital technologies, develop enhanced experiences for travelers, and realize the vision of a digitalized and smart airport. With Startup Valley, our combined vision is to enable startups to transition successfully and faster in their experimentation, development and scaling phases, help them commercialize their solutions, and accelerate the adoption of innovative digital solutions in the country.”