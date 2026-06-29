Brisbane Airport trials autonomous robot mowers

Brisbane Airport has become Australia’s first major airport to trial a fleet of autonomous robot mowers, in a pilot program the airport says sets a new benchmark for automation, sustainability and innovation in airside operations.

The robotic fleet operates with advanced navigation and safety systems, with sensors, geofencing and a physical barrier keeping four mowers within prescribed safe areas. The pilot program is managing a growing portion of Brisbane Airport’s 919 hectares of airside land, equivalent to 54 South Bank Parklands (a Brisbane city park), with coverage extending into additional airside areas over time as the fleet grows.

Replacing traditional diesel mowers with the automated technology will save more than 60,000 liters of diesel fuel per year, delivering a zero-emissions mowing operation powered by solar energy or through Brisbane Airport’s renewables-backed electrical network. The airport estimates the system will deliver a 70% cost reduction in vegetation management and reduce the need for 250 hours of sweeper truck operations annually. The continuous mowing is also said to encourage more resilient, drought-tolerant grass species while reducing the use of herbicides and pesticides.

Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff said the pilot program demonstrates how technology can deliver both operational and environmental benefits.

“We’re always looking for smarter ways to operate, and these autonomous mowers help us improve efficiency while supporting our sustainability goals,” de Graaff said. “These robot mowers might be small, but their impact is significant. Unlike conventional mowing, which must be scheduled around air traffic and staff availability, these robotic mowers can operate day and night. This reduces disruption to flights and the need for manual mowing, helping to maintain our airfield while keeping safety front and center.”

Brisbane Airport head of sustainability Jess Rudd said the deployment supports the airport’s net zero (scope 1 and 2) commitment. “By replacing conventional diesel-powered mowing operations with smart, automated technology, Brisbane Airport is helping to lower its environmental footprint while ensuring the safe and reliable maintenance of airside land,” she said.

The system won the Australian Airports Association‘s innovation award at its most recent awards. “Our innovation program is about trialling and scaling technology that delivers real results. These autonomous mowers show how that approach is already making a difference on the ground,” said Oscar Maan, Brisbane Airport innovation lead.

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