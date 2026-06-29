ACI Europe president calls for urgent flexibility over EES

Airports Council International (ACI) Europe president Stefan Schulte has issued a warning over the continued operational and passenger impacts of the Schengen Entry Exit System (EES). Schulte, who is also CEO of Fraport, stressed the urgent need for preventive coordinated action to ensure the seamless and safe movement of passengers at border control.

“Right now, EES is what keeps me and many other airport CEOs across Europe awake at night. Passengers are queueing for hours at peak traffic times and I just do not know how we will be able to cope in the coming weeks with the expected increase in traffic” Schulte said.

“EU Home Affairs Commissioner Brunner and Home Affairs Ministers must stop pretending the situation is manageable and that the EES is working just fine. It is not. We urgently need full flexibility for border control authorities to suspend the EES whenever needed to avoid further chaos – along with a rethink of those processes. This is about showing respect and decency for those who chose to travel to the EU, and safeguarding our reputation as a welcoming and efficient destination.”

Related news, Airports and airlines call for immediate Schengen EES review ahead of summer peak