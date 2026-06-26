Northwest Arkansas National Airport opens Scott Family Amazeum play area

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) has opened an imaginative, interactive play space as part of the airport’s new concourse expansion. Created in partnership with The Scott Family Amazeum, ‘Wonder Wing’ brings the Amazeum’s hands-on, interactive learning experience into the airport and gives young travelers a place to play, explore and connect with aviation while they wait for their flights.

The play area includes several aviation-themed features designed specifically for children, including a child-size air traffic control tower, a live feed to the real airport tower radio, and real airplane parts incorporated into the space. It is a fun, educational way to introduce kids to the airport environment and give families a memorable experience inside the terminal.

“As the busiest airport in Arkansas, XNA is focused on creating a welcoming and engaging passenger experience for travelers of all ages,” said Olivia Tyler, business development and public affairs manager, Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

“This new play area reflects that commitment while also highlighting one of Northwest Arkansas’ most beloved and nationally recognized community institutions. What sets this amenity apart is XNA’s commitment to partnering with iconic Northwest Arkansas institutions that are experts and leaders in their fields.”

Rather than creating a standard airport play area, XNA has instead partnered with the Scott Family Amazeum to deliver an experience rooted in the region’s identity, creativity and sense of place. The airport says the result is more than a place for children to pass the time – it is an interactive, aviation-themed experience that connects young travelers to Northwest Arkansas before they even leave the terminal.

The Scott Family Amazeum has received several notable honors, including being voted the number one favorite children’s museum in the USA in the 2025 Motherhood Loves Community Awards. It has also earned Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award, placing it in the top 10% of hospitality businesses and destinations globally based on guest reviews.

Regionally, the Amazeum was named the “Very Best” Family-Friendly Venue by readers of Celebrate Arkansas magazine and was selected as a 2026 Henry Award finalist for Tourism Attraction of the Year by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism during its 10th anniversary milestone.

“The Amazeum believes that curiosity and creativity don’t stop at the museum’s doors,” said Sam Dean, CEO of the Scott Family Amazeum. “We’re excited to collaborate with XNA to bring playful, hands-on experiences into a surprising new setting that reaches families from across the country.”

“XNA is dedicated to improving the travel experience in ways that resonate with our community, and this partnership with the Amazeum brings Northwest Arkansas’ identity into the airport,” said XNA CEO, Aaron Burkes. “It reflects the innovation and sense of place that define our region.”

The project represents a US$250,000 investment in the airport’s ongoing expansion and is designed with safety, accessibility and multigenerational use at its core. Comfortable seating, balanced energy zones and visibility for caregivers were all central considerations.

With over one million travelers passing through XNA each year, the space offers a first-of-its-kind experience that turns wait time into memorable family moments.

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