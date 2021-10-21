Elenium Automation will design a self-screening security portal for Micro-X

To complete its contract with the US Government’s Department of Homeland Security, Micro-X has selected Australian self-service systems provider Elenium to design and test a self-screening security portal.

In September 2021, Micro-X signed two contracts with the US Government’s Department of Homeland Security to design and manufacture a miniature x-ray baggage scanner then integrate it into a self-screening security portal for airport passengers.

Using biometrics and touchless technologies, Elenium’s designs enable passengers to walk into the terminal, drop off their bags, be screened for symptoms of illness, and continue to the lounge or boarding gate without having to touch a boarding pass, bag tag or screen. Elenium’s prototype for a new, miniature CT baggage scanner detects hidden threats concealed within passenger carry-on luggage. The voice-controlled booth eliminates the traditional, multi-step screening process. It also facilitates the security screening process as passengers go through an intuitive, self-service workflow, similar to an automated passport control gate or checkout at the grocery store. A single portal will be approximately one-twentieth the total footprint of a conventional sequential lane, enabling many different deployments to the checkpoint to best utilize the area. Once the security portal trial is underway, Elenium’s HealthGate technology, a scanning system that detects potential symptoms of infectious illness, can be integrated with Micro-X’s security screening technology.

Brian Gonzales, chief scientist and general manager of Micro-X’s US business unit, said, “Every traveler has an airport security horror story to tell, and it is exciting that this innovative international team is now positioned to improve future air travel for all. Elenium’s expertise in developing automation tools for aviation across all areas of passenger processing – from health screening to check-in, bag drop and boarding – has played a key role in securing the DHS trial. We look forward to seeing the technology deployed and working together to create a better customer experience.”

Aaron Hornlimann, CEO and co-founder of Elenium Automation, said, “The aviation industry now has a unique opportunity to modernize its infrastructure and make the passenger experience seamless, safe and enjoyable, giving back confidence to the traveling public impacted by the global pandemic. We are thrilled to be working with Micro-X to implement efficient, touchless and confidence-building automation tools for airports.”