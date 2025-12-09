Leidos’ explosives trace detector achieves latest security standard .

The Leidos B220-HT desktop explosive trace detection (ETD) system has achieved G1 Standard certification ahead of the European Civil Aviation Conference’s (ECAC) latest regulatory mandate for all ETD systems deployed across the European Union (EU).

Beginning in late 2026, all ETD systems used at EU airport passenger screening checkpoints must comply with the stricter detection requirements outlined in the G1 Standard. With more than 750 B220-HT units in use at European airports, the certification supports continued compliance and positions Leidos to assist existing customers without disruption.

The B220-HT is designed to simultaneously detect a broad range of explosives and narcotics, using trace samples collected from objects or skin.

Read the latest airport security news