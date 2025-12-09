Amsterdam Schipol launches ground handling tender

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport began on December 4 the tendering process to select three ground handling companies for the baggage process and work done around the aircraft, such as loading and unloading baggage, placing chocks under aircraft wheels and connecting power units. Currently, six parties carry out these activities.

The number of handling companies is being reduced to offer “opportunities for smarter and more efficient organisation”. Ground handling companies will make joint use of handling equipment, creating additional space on the apron and a more sustainable use of resources.

The airport has also committed to improving the standard of working conditions for employees and service quality, which they say will translate to shorter baggage wait times.

Patricia Vitalis, chief operations officer at Schiphol, said, “It is important that we work more closely with ground handling companies in order to be a top-quality airport. By limiting the number of parties and carefully selecting them, we gain more control over the quality of service, quality of work, safety and cooperation. The focus for everyone involved in this process is the employee. A tender can be an uneasy period for them, which is why we are doing everything we can to ensure that this process runs smoothly and transparently.”

The selected companies will work at the airport under a concession agreement based on contracts they enter with the airlines.

