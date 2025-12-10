Groupe ADP to rename Paris-Charles de Gaulle terminals to simplify airport wayfinding

Groupe ADP will change the names of the terminals and departure lounges at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, to make the airport more intuitive for all passengers, especially those on connecting flights.

Terminals will no longer have number and letters, which 30% of daily passengers report difficulties with. Instead, they will have only a number.

The numbering of the terminals will follow the flow of passengers arriving by road and the RER train. Terminal 1 remains Terminal 1, and the rest will be numbered in ascending order from Terminal 2 to Terminal 7.

This way, passengers will only follow the numbers outside the terminals and the letters inside, which corresponds with international standards.

A large scale-project

Given the size of the airport, the project requires significant collaboration between the airport’s 900 companies and the 90,000 employees who work there.

Group ADP says the work is the equivalent of changing the signage of 1/3 of the surface of Paris – more than 3,000 panels in the terminals, 600 signs in the car parks and 250 road signs will need to be changed.

All signs will be changed between September and December 2026. The new signs will be temporarily covered with stickers, before being unveiled in March 2027, when the CDG Express railway line is commissioned.

The airside departure lounges will be identified by letters under a new system, as follows: Terminal 1: S and R; Terminal 2: V; Terminal 3: F; Terminal 4: G and H; Terminal 5: B, C, and D; Terminal 6: E; and Terminal 7: N.

Groupe ADP said in a statement, “The objective of the change in the name of the terminals and departure lounges is that the various movements within the airport become perfectly intuitive for all passengers, especially those on connecting flights, which concerns more than 30% of daily passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

“This is the end of the accumulation of numbers and letters of the T2EM type (Terminal 2E Hall M) along the route. The system that will be put in place corresponds to international standards.”

