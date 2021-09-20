Perth Airport introduces contactless technologies to improve health and safety

Perth Airport in Australia has taken steps to reduce passenger touchpoints by introducing a new mobile food ordering platform for use in the terminal.

The Mr Yum ordering and payments platform enables participating venues to upload their menus, which can then be accessed by passengers by scanning a QR code. QR discs will also be on all tables, enabling customers to scan and order and pay for food and beverages on their mobile devices.

Kate Holsgrove, chief commercial officer at Perth Airport, said, “The work our team has done over the past 18 months was validated with Perth Airport recognized as the first Australian airport to be awarded an international Airport Health Accreditation – which recognized that the Covid-safe processes and measures that were implemented are robust and world class – which has now been renewed for a second year.

“In FY21, almost 5.9 million people traveled through our terminals without a single Covid-19 breach. Maintaining the safety of all workers and travelers at Perth Airport remains our priority as aviation begins to recover and more passengers begin to travel.

“We have put the necessary measures in place to improve safety, but that doesn’t mean our work is finished as we have looked to reduce contact points at our retail outlets and in our car parks.

“A new initiative is our partnership with Mr Yum, who operate a world-class food and beverage QR code ordering system that will allow passengers to preorder and pay for items on their devices and then pick up at the terminal. The system will introduce a touchless ordering system, providing customers with an enhanced experience through seamless online ordering. We see this being particularly powerful as a queue buster in the early-morning peak period,” she said.

Kim Teo, CEO of Mr Yum, said, “Mr Yum is proud to partner with Perth Airport to offer an elevated experience to the thousands of people who pass through the airport every day, making it easier for those in a rush to grab a coffee or a bite to eat before boarding.”

The service will be available at selected outlets in T2 and T4 from September 20, with the aim of expanding the service throughout all terminals.

Holsgrove said that the airport is also preparing for a return to international travel by launching a new online shopping platform that offers products and services available at Perth Airport, including duty-free shopping. “The new platform shop.perthairport.com.au creates a seamless and safer shopping experience for customers wanting to peruse the duty-free offering at Dufry stores located at Perth Airport,” she said. “This expanded use of technology allows us to sell any product or service available at Perth Airport online and we are currently using the platform so that travelers can purchase access to the Aspire Lounge in T2.

“We will be working with our retail partners to expand the products and services available on the platform in the coming months, making it easier for passengers to shop in the way most convenient for them.

“We have also introduced new wave technology, which allows motorists to enter our car parks without having to touch the entry/exit and pay machines.

“Other infrastructure investments made by Perth Airport during Covid on projects such as the common user self- service check-ins, the International Gate Upgrade Project and the airport management system upgrade will deliver a higher-quality travel experience for passengers and will reduce the number of touchpoints in the traveler journey. They will also deliver significant operational efficiencies for our airline partners, who will be even more cost conscious as they emerge from Covid,” she said.