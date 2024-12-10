SITA to provide advanced airport systems to Red Sea Airport’s Main Terminal

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Airport (RSI) has contracted SITA as one of the specialized airport systems (SAS) providers for its new Main Terminal Building. This follows SITA’s work on the airport’s Air Taxi Terminal.

Smart processing technology

By 2030, RSI is expected to serve one million guests annually, with a peak capacity of 900 passengers per hour. According to the partners, a digitally powered passenger journey will be instrumental in handling this level of traffic while avoiding bottlenecks and keeping the passenger journey smooth and pleasant.

Under this new agreement, SITA will deliver smart solutions that power everything from passenger processing to baggage reconciliation and airport operations. SITA Flex and SITA’s Maestro departure control system will automate check-in and departure processes and enable passengers to use their mobile devices as their remote control for the journey.

SITA Bag Manager will provide advanced baggage reconciliation – tracking every bag loaded onto a plane, ULD or cart in real time throughout the airport. The solution is intended to offer passengers peace of mind and free up staff to focus on more complex tasks.

A suite of airport management solutions will ensure RSI harnesses the power of data to monitor and swiftly reallocate resources where they are most needed, while SITA’s Information Display Systems will keep passengers fully informed with down-to-the-minute flight updates.

Airport goals

Andrew Tyler Smith, chief guest experience officer of Red Sea International Airport, commented, “As the key gateway to The Red Sea destination, our vision is to integrate cutting-edge technological solutions that will make us a world-leading facility. Our aim is not only to enhance the guest experience from the moment of touchdown but also to firmly establish our commitment to sustainability. By leveraging advanced innovations, we aim to demonstrate our dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. Technological innovation will be the backbone of our offering. In SITA we have found a trusted technology partner attuned to that mission and able to deliver the agile, reliable and seamlessly interoperable solutions to make our vision a reality.”

Selim Bouri, president of SITA Middle East & Africa, said, “As the region gears up to welcome more travelers than ever before, RSI’s Main Terminal Building rises to the challenge of welcoming them effectively and efficiently. Our comprehensive suite of solutions will ensure smooth operations for the airport’s teams while enhancing the passenger experience every step of the way. We are proud to have gained the trust and confidence of Red Sea International Airport through our work together so far and look forward to a longstanding collaboration.”

