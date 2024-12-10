Turkmenistan law enforcement personnel trained on latest aviation threat-detection techniques

Passenger screening and x-ray image interpretation at aviation checkpoints were the focus of an Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) training course in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The five-day course was held at the end of last month and brought together 20 participants, including representatives of the Transport Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Aviation Security Service of Turkmenistan Airlines, State Customs Service and State Frontier Service.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the training course to enhance the practical skills of trainees to better recognize prohibited items and threats and effectively and safely operate x-ray machines. The course outlined relevant international regulations and highlighted the importance of general security awareness for all airport workers. An international expert from the UK shared in-depth information on the aptitudes and abilities of x-ray security screeners and radiation safety with special emphasis on safety awareness for x-ray security screeners.

Participants discussed the recognition of explosive devices, firearms and unusual and improvised weapons as well as emerging threats related to the prohibited items. The course featured an on-site visit to Ashgabat International Airport where participants practiced their passenger screening and x-ray machine skills to screen baggage and interpret images.

William Leaf, political officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, said that the knowledge and practical techniques acquired during the training will help the participants effectively use new technologies to ensure safe transportation through airports.

In March, OSCE organised behavior detection airport security training for Moldova. Read more about it here.