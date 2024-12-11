Passenger flow technology to be implemented at Saudi airports

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and airport operator MATARAT are rolling out lidar and passenger flow management systems across the country’s 27 airports.

SAMI Advanced Electronics has partnered with DTP to deliver the technology, which uses Veovo’s queue and flow management system alongside DTP’s tNexus smart mobile platform. This collaboration will provide GACA with insights into passenger movement, dwell times and queuing patterns within terminals, helping the authority and MATARAT to proactively address bottlenecks in critical areas such as check-in, immigration, security and transfer zones.

Veovo’s system analyses passenger movement using data from lidar sensors, stereo cameras and wi-fi/BLE infrastructure. A sensor-agnostic approach is suitable for a project of this size and offers flexibility to meet the demands of varying airport layouts and architecture.

DTP then delivers this data to all stakeholders, including airport employees and officials, providing real-time metrics, alerts and flight information. It is able to both measure and predict wait times while delivering wider processing insights for a more accurate assessment of passenger flow.

Operators at the Saudi airports will be able to plan capacity by recommending the optimal number of processing lines based on real-time and forecasted passenger flow. The system is being rolled out to all airports in a phased approach over the next 18 months, with technology already installed at Jeddah and Riyadh airports.