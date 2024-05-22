Skyports and Ras Al Khaimah partner to develop a network of vertiports

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with vertiport infrastructure company Skyports.

Vertiport infrastructure

This MoU will see Skyports develop a network of vertiports to connect attractions across Ras Al Khaimah. Under the agreement, RAKTA, RAKTDA and Skyports will collaboratively design, develop and operate Ras Al Khaimah’s first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi ecosystem, with commercial operations set to commence by 2027.

This project will integrate Skyports’ vertiport infrastructure with RAKTA’s existing transportation network, providing zero-emission transportation to Ras Al Khaimah’s attractions, including Al Marjan Island, Al Hamra and Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak. According to the partners, tourists and residents visiting these sites will experience substantial time savings from the service. For example, traveling from Al Marjan Island to Jebel Jais takes approximately 70 minutes by car. The launch of air taxi services will reportedly cut the journey time to less than 20 minutes.

Transformation objectives

The vertiport network is intended to transform transportation in Ras Al Khaimah.

H.E. Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, director general of RAKTA, said, “This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to revolutionize transportation in Ras Al Khaimah. By introducing electric air mobility, we’re not just connecting tourists to our attractions, we’re forging a sustainable path forward for our emirate. This innovative project aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing accessibility while minimizing our environmental impact, following our 2030 strategic plan. Together, we’re shaping a brighter, greener future for Ras Al Khaimah.”

H.E. Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA, shared, “The support we’ve received from the UAE government and Ras Al Khaimah authorities has been phenomenal, enabling us to innovate at an unprecedented scale and pace. In the next two years, we aim to build the infrastructure and facilities for an electric-powered transit system that will redefine the way tourists experience Ras Al Khaimah. This collaboration also perfectly aligns with our commitment to sustainable tourism. By introducing electric air mobility, we not only enhance accessibility to Ras Al Khaimah’s attractions but also significantly reduce our carbon footprint. This initiative drives us closer to our goal of establishing Ras Al Khaimah as a regional leader in sustainable tourism by 2025.”

Duncan Walker, CEO and founder of Skyports, commented, “We are eager to join forces with the leading transport and tourism organizations in Ras Al Khaimah to launch electric air taxi services in the emirate. This collaboration further underscores our commitment to providing the essential enabling infrastructure for zero-emission aviation across the UAE. We look forward to contributing our expertise to realize Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious transport and tourism goals.”

In related news, Skyports announced during a presentation at Passenger Terminal Expo and Conference 2024 that infrastructure and construction company ACS Group invested US$110m in Skyports. Click here to read the full story.