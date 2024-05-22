I-SEC assumes responsibility for security at Madrid-Barajas Airport Management Center

I-SEC has taken over responsibility for security at the Airport Management Center (CGA) at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport. The CGA oversees and coordinates all air and ground operations at Spain’s largest airport.

I-SEC will provide protection for personnel, passengers and critical assets. The company’s team of more than 40 professionals will undertake round-the-clock monitoring.

Physical security at the CGA is boosted through access controls and surveillance systems. Regular security drills and personnel training sessions are conducted to maintain preparedness for diverse scenarios, ranging from emergencies and cyber threats to environmental monitoring.

