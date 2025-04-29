WATCH NOW: Maximizing on-time performance with Zafire’s ground-handling solutions.

PT World recently hosted an exclusive webinar, in association with Zafire Aviation, titled ‘Maximizing On-Time Performance with Zafire’s Ground Handling Solutions‘. If you were unable to view the webinar when first broadcast, you can still register using the link below to secure access to a live recording to watch at your convenience.

For airlines and airports, on-time performance is critical. It affects passenger satisfaction, operational efficiency and profitability. In this exclusive webinar, PTW’s readers are able to hear from software and aviation industry experts about the challenges associated with on-time performance, and the factors that contribute to delays.

These are important considerations when crafting the solutions that ground handlers use every day. Sign up to see how the challenges that ground handlers face have inspired industry-leading, integrated software solutions – and see those solutions in action.

You can also read more about Zafire’s ground-handling solutions in the April 2025 issue of PT World magazine.