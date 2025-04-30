Edinburgh upgrades and expands security checkpoint

Travelers passing through Edinburgh Airport can now keep liquids and large electricals in their bags, following the completion of a £24m (US$32m) project to install new security scanners.

Eight new scanners have been installed, adding two lanes and modernizing the screening process. Liquids still need to be 100ml or under but can remain in bags. Large electricals, such as iPads, tablets and laptops, can also stay in hand luggage.

The airport reported that 97% of passengers are already passing through security in under 10 minutes.

The 3D scanning equipment has been provided by Smiths Detection.

Read about Edinburgh’s new check-in hall project here.