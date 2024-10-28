Budapest Airport updates accessibility services

Budapest Airport in Hungary has launched several initiatives to make traveling more pleasant and relaxing for people with hidden disabilities. For example, it has joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program and created a dedicated waiting area for passengers with a high sensitivity to external stimuli.

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program

The airport’s passenger service staff have been trained to recognize Sunflower wearers and help travelers have a more relaxed airport experience. The passengers concerned can indicate they have a hidden disability by wearing the Sunflower sticker or a lanyard, and airport staff will ask them how they can help and provide support, understanding, extra time and kindness.

When booking their flights, passengers can indicate that they need special assistance, such as a medical professional to accompany them at the airport. If they do not require an escort but need special attention and support during certain airport procedures, they can turn directly to the airport staff wearing the sunflower symbol, or indicate their need at the information totem or the information desk on-site. They may also request a hidden disabilities lanyard. The Autism Foundation will also provide a lanyard on request.

Sensory room

In addition to becoming a Sunflower-friendly airport, Budapest Airport has opened a sensory room in Pier 1, next to the children’s play area, where people with autism or sensory sensitivities, i.e. those who are highly sensitive to external stimuli, can prepare for their flight in a relaxed environment. Here, passengers can escape from the hustle and bustle of the terminal, into a calming environment where the furnishings, lighting and soundproofing all support a stress-free airport experience.

Due to limited capacity, Budapest Airport asks passengers to use the sensory room only if they have a genuine sensory or hypersensitivity disability, helping to ensure that passengers with additional needs can wait in an appropriate environment. For those who need a quiet retreat or to have a meeting before traveling, four soundproofed quiet boxes accommodating two people each are available at the airport, for free use.

“It is of utmost importance for Budapest Airport that all passengers should feel safe and comfortable at the airport. Joining the Sunflower program and providing the sensory room to a very significant proportion of people – the hidden-disability community – will help to make traveling a relaxing and real experience for them too,” emphasized István Szabó, the chief passenger services officer at Budapest Airport. “We have taken numerous steps in recent years to help passengers living with disabilities; for example, by improving accessibility, providing tactile paving and a dedicated application for blind and partially sighted passengers. Our two new projects follow this series of measures.”

Paul White, CEO of HDS, said, “Budapest Airport has shown a clear commitment to its passengers with invisible disabilities. By adopting the HDS and training airport staff to recognize Sunflower wearers, show empathy and offer support, they welcome anyone traveling alone and those with family members or groups, so that they will have a positive experience at the airport. Inclusive adaptations like the new sensory room and the Sunflower improve accessibility for disabled passengers.”

