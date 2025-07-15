Dior and Louis Vuitton arrive at Milano Malpensa Airport

Dior and Louis Vuitton boutiques have opened in Terminal 1 after security at Milano Malpensa Airport.

Luxury retail offering

With these additions, the number of luxury brands at the airport rises to 22, not including the various corners and pop-ups within the Dufry stores.

Luigi Battuello, chief commercial officer of SEA, said, “With the arrival of Dior and Louis Vuitton, Malpensa cements its status as a global luxury destination and a benchmark for premium airport shopping. The investment by these iconic brands reflects our vision of an increasingly international, modern airport – credible to partners and attentive to the needs of global travelers.”

Milano Malpensa Airport’s retail results

According to the airport, in the first five months of 2025, luxury sales increased by 18% compared with the same period in 2024, driven by a rising number of high-spending international travelers. This strong performance builds on the 21% increase in luxury sales recorded in 2024.

Milano Malpensa Airport found that the main growth drivers were non-EU passengers, particularly from Asia and the Middle East, who accounted for over 80% of luxury purchases. Moreover, the average transaction value rose by more than +9% compared with the same period in 2024.

The airport highlighted that these results were consistent with the trend seen in 2024 across the entire SEA retail system (Milano Malpensa and Milano Linate), which recorded a 15.4% increase in sales and a record commercial revenue of €470m (US$550m). Global retail sales rose by 15.3%, while food and beverage (F&B) sales grew by 16.6%, with per-passenger spending up by 3.1% and 4.5% respectively.

In related news, Milano Malpensa Airport recently launched a €30m (US$35m) infrastructure investment plan in preparation for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. Read the full story here