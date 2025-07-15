ACI security expert discusses the latest threat picture

Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East (APAC & MID), the trade association representing more than 600 airports, has reiterated the importance of proactively addressing evolving security threats and promoting security-by-design principles to enhance airport resilience and operational efficiency.

Gary Leung, senior manager of security and facilitation at ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (second left in photo), addressed the Interregional Seminar on Security Innovation and Cybersecurity, held in Casablanca, Morocco, recently. During a panel discussion, he highlighted several emerging concerns, including unauthorized drone intrusions, the increasing use of explosives targeting aviation, and vulnerabilities in landside security. He also outlined how ACI is assisting airports in mitigating these growing threats.

A second panel explored the concept of security-by-design, highlighting best practices to ensure security considerations are integrated from the outset in the planning and design of new airport infrastructure.

The two-day seminar was jointly organized by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC). It brought together 80 security professionals from state regulators, airports and airlines, primarily from the Middle East and Africa. ACI APAC & MID said the seminar served as a valuable platform to discuss critical security and cybersecurity issues and explore collaborative solutions across different regions.

