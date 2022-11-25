Prointec to project-manage Aena’s €25m airport expansion projects in Spain

Indra’s civil engineering subsidiary Prointec will provide €25m (US$26m) of project and site management services for Aena to support the Airport Regulation Document (DORA) II plan for the eastern region of Spain.

Aena plans to expand the airports in the area to increase their capacity and improve the quality and efficiency of the service they provide. The DORA II plan will invest in 5G technology, digitalizing check-in, security and boarding processes, sensorizing facilities, applying big data techniques to improve decision making, using drones compatibly and improving sustainability and energy efficiency.

Prointec was awarded a contract by Aena in a consortium with Aertec and Airia. The consortium is expected to manage and supervise the work in approximately 100 projects, with an investment of close to €600m (US$624m) in the coming years. A team of more than 100 people will be deployed at the Huesca-Pirineos, Girona-Costa Brava, Sabadell, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Reus, Zaragoza, Valencia, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández and Albacete airports and the Region of Murcia International Airport in Spain. The service will also include site management and the control and surveillance of the airports’ actions to undertake their most direct investments.

Prointec will implement its management methodologies for the execution of major airport projects, in keeping with international practices – mainly those of the Project Management Institute – for the management of the scope, deadlines, resources, quality, costs, communication, risks and provisioning, as well as the relationships with all the stakeholders and other areas. These methodologies are intended to ensure that the DORA II investments are implemented as envisaged in the plan.

One fundamental part of the work will be the implementation of a building information modeling (BIM) methodology for drawing up projects. In the construction, operation and maintenance phases, this will enable the incorporation of the relevant consolidated information into the models, providing Aena with a tool that is expected to prove useful for the operation of the current and future infrastructures.

Marisol Martín-Cleto, director general of Prointec, said, “Thanks to Indra’s experience, in addition to addressing the issues related to civil and airport engineering, the Prointec team will bring to the project its knowledge of the more technical aspects of operations management involving passengers, aircraft, operators, handling and air traffic management (ATM) services, which must also be taken into account in any current-day airport project.”