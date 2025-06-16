UrbanV and Signature Aviation to develop US network of vertiports

Advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure company UrbanV and private aviation terminal network Signature Aviation have signed a joint venture (JV) agreement to accelerate the development of vertiport networks across the US, with an initial focus on Florida, New York, California and Texas.

Project goals

As a part of this agreement, Signature Aviation will integrate vertiports within its network of private aviation terminals and drive regulatory discussions. The collaboration will also focus on evaluating the economic viability and technical feasibility of building and managing networks of vertiports in the identified US markets and beyond. It will also assess network planning, demand potential, infrastructure feasibility, operational integration and financial modeling to support vertiport site selection and deployment strategies. Moreover, the JV will engage with potential vertiport sites and AAM operators to form partnerships aimed at accelerating AAM adoption.

Scaling AAM for the future

The collaboration between UrbanV and Signature Aviation aims to lay the groundwork for a scalable AAM ecosystem.

“This joint venture agreement is a major step in the development of AAM infrastructure for the US,” said Carlo Tursi, CEO at UrbanV. “We have the ambition to become a major global operator of vertiport networks, and we will pioneer the establishment of some of the first AAM routes. By leveraging UrbanV’s expertise in vertiport development and Signature Aviation’s established network of private aviation terminals, we are laying the foundations for seamless, efficient and sustainable short-distance aerial transport in the US.”

“Our partnership with UrbanV elevates our commitment to sustainability, innovation and, most importantly, our guests,” said Tony Lefebvre, CEO of Signature Aviation. “As we bring together our expertise, resources and strategy, we’re focused on driving the adoption of advanced air mobility while also establishing the safe, seamless and efficient infrastructure needed for the development of vertiports.”

In related news, the Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) recently selected Italian vertiport network operator UrbanV and Pax Aeroportos, the concessionaire of Campo de Marte and Jacarepaguá airports in Brazil, to implement a regulatory sandbox at Campo de Marte Airport (São Paulo)