Macquarie to purchase stakes in Bristol, Birmingham and London City airports

Asset management firm Macquarie has announced it will take ownership stakes in Bristol, Birmingham and London City airports in the UK, supporting the airports to expand their route networks, enhance passenger experience and implement sustainability strategies.

Macquarie will take a 55% stake in Bristol Airport, 26.5% in Birmingham Airport and 25% in London City Airport, with the terms of each transaction undisclosed. The London City acquisition reached financial close at the same time as signing, while the acquisition of ownership stakes in Bristol and Birmingham airport are expected to reach financial close by Q4 2025, following the satisfaction of regulatory approvals.

Gordon Parsons, a senior managing director at Macquarie Asset Management in EMEA, said, “As a leading investor in airports around the world, including the UK, we understand their importance to local communities and for economic growth. Collectively, Birmingham, Bristol and London City airports serve over 25 million passengers each year and are a valued home for leading regional and global airlines.

“Each airport has a unique path for growth ahead, and we’re supportive of the management teams’ plans to deliver enhanced customer experiences and more routes to each of the communities they serve. We look forward to playing our part, as a long-term investor, to support all three airports on their development in the years to come.”

Macquarie has been a leading owner of, and investor in, airports for more than 20 years. Its investments have included hub airports across Australia, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, Ecuador and Colombia. Last year, after a decade of ownership, Macquarie divested from AGS Airports, the owner and operator of the primary airports serving Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton.

During its ownership, Macquarie in partnership with Ferrovial invested £250m (US$335m) to deliver vital improvements to the airports, including a £9m (US$12m) investment to rejuvenate infrastructure at Glasgow Airport to accommodate all wide-body aircraft. It also invested £17m (US$22.7m) in a runway extension at Southampton Airport, which opened in 2024, enabling the airport to be able to operate larger aircraft and diversify its airline base.

In related news, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has officially opened and started operations from its new terminal, marking the end of the first phase of the airport’s ongoing £100m (US$135m) Leeds Bradford Airport Regeneration (LBA:Regen) terminal expansion project