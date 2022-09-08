Sydney Airport launches second jobs fair of 2022

Sydney Airport will host a second jobs fair to help meet the ongoing demand for staff, with more than 4,000 vacancies available at the airport’s retailers, hotels, airlines, government agencies and terminal service providers.

Open from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, September 21 on level three of the T1 International Terminal, the jobs fair will host 50 of the airport’s employers with prospective employees able to meet representatives and apply for a job on the spot. Other employers include Virgin Australia, Qantas, Australian Border Force, Australian Federal Police, Yves Saint Laurent, Heinemann Tax & Duty-Free, Global Exchange and Swissport.

This is the second jobs fair that Sydney Airport has held in 2022, following on from the first event on June 16, 2022, where an estimated 2,500 of 5,000 open roles were filled. This job fair comes ahead of the September school holidays, where a range of initiatives and additional customer service representatives will be in place in the terminals.

Geoff Culbert, CEO of Sydney Airport, said, “The aviation industry continues to be challenged by labor shortages, and with the passenger recovery tracking ahead of the workforce recovery, we’re doing everything we can to support the 800 organizations at the airport recruit the right people for these vital roles across the airport. The first jobs fair in June was really successful and around half of the 5,000 available roles at the time were filled, but it’s time for another push.

“The situation is improving as we bring on more resources, but we still expect to see queuing during peak periods like Monday, Thursday and Friday mornings. That’s why we’re continuing to advise domestic passengers to arrive two hours prior to the departure of their flight.”