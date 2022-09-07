Tucson Airport launches interactive map to guide passengers

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) has launched an interactive map at Tucson International Airport (TUS) in Arizona to improve wayfinding throughout the airport.

TUS’s dynamic airport map is provided by cloud product company Atrius. Accessible through the FlyTucson.com website, the map is available in a desktop format for those interested in planning ahead and a mobile version for visitors trying to locate a specific amenity while they are in the terminal.

Beyond the terminal, this map includes information and directions for TUS parking facilities, rental cars and the Global Enrollment Center operated by US Customs and Border Protection. While passengers are inside the terminal, they can browse points of interest, including ticket and security checkpoint locations, art galleries and restrooms. The map also provides one-click access to online ordering from various restaurants through the Grab app. Passengers can prepay for their food and pick it up on their way to the gate.

Travelers unfamiliar with TUS can follow dynamic routing to direction points within the map. This means a passenger can maneuver available paths from their arrival gate, through the concourse, down to baggage claim and outside to their preferred mode of ground transportation.

Danette Bewley, president and CEO of TAA, said, “This innovative, user-friendly technology not only makes for a more enjoyable experience in our terminal but it aligns with one of the TAA’s strategic initiatives of upgrading to first-class systems and efficiencies. Anytime we can apply what motivates us as an organization internally into a better product for our passengers, the result is a win-win.

“Our Warm Welcome Volunteers provide a wonderful service to TUS but they cannot help every passenger in need at every hour. While this new map cannot smile and welcome visitors to the terminal, it can provide helpful information and maintain the excellent level of customer service that TUS is known for among locals and travelers alike. It is especially helpful for those who like to plan ahead or have some extra time at TUS.”