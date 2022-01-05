Passenger Terminal Today
Vinci Airports takes over operations at Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport

French airport operator Vinci Airports has taken over operations at Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport in France, where it will manage and operate the airport for 15 years, as a part of its €10m (US$11.3m) investment plan co-funded with the French Haute-Savoie department.

Through this agreement, Vinci Airports will renovate the airport’s runway and redevelop the business terminal to improve the quality of service for passengers and crews. It will also focus on the airport’s aim of reaching net-zero emissions by 2030 through the thermal renovation of the terminal, development of a photovoltaic plant and replacement of all lighting with LED bulbs, alongside shifting to electric runway vehicles and installing electric vehicle charging stations and support for light electric aircraft.

The airport will be managed by Aurélien Donche, while the airport management company Société d’Exploitation de l’Aéroport d’Annecy Mont-Blanc is headed by Sabine Granger.

Nicolas Notebaert, chairman of Vinci Airports, said, “Annecy Mont-Blanc airport specializes in both business aviation and leisure travel and plays a key role in boosting the appeal of the north Alpine region. With its strong environmental ambitions, as the new operator in Annecy, Vinci Airports will demonstrate its expertise in making aviation more sustainable at all types of airport, working closely with its delegators and the regions in which it operates.”

