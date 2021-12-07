Alstef awarded baggage system upgrade at Mayotte Dzaoudzi–Pamandzi Airport

Material handling specialist Alstef Group has been awarded the outbound baggage system upgrade project at Dzaoudzi–Pamandzi International Airport on the island of Petite-Terre in the French territory of Mayotte, off the southeast coast of Africa.

The project will see the expansion of the existing baggage system, installed by Alstef back in 2013. The upgrade, which is part of a wider expansion of the airport, includes new check-in conveyors, a transfer line, an outbound screening conveyor system integrating a new Standard 3 x-ray screening machine, and an extended sortation carousel.

Thibault Chambon, sales engineer at Alstef Group, said, “We have maintained our relationship with the airport since completing the new terminal baggage system nearly a decade ago and are delighted to be selected again for this upgrade project.”

The baggage system improvements and expanded capacity are part of the operational enhancements being carried out by airport concessionaire EDEIS, which are planned to address the airport’s future growth requirements.

Mayotte is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and Mozambique and is surrounded by a coral barrier reef with a lagoon and marine reserve that are popular diving destinations. Mayotte Dzaoudzi–Pamandzi International Airport is the only airport in Mayotte with scheduled services, mainly to destinations within Africa, metropolitan France and Réunion Island.

Jean Chadoutaud, deputy director at EDEIS Aéroport Mayotte, said, “This upgrade of our baggage system to European Union security standards will also increase capacity to meet territory needs for economic growth. We feel very confident about Alstef Group’s ability to achieve this project thanks to their dedicated organization, attentiveness and recognized experience.”

The project will be phased to mitigate the impact on ongoing airport operations, with the final phase due for completion by mid-2023.