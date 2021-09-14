Alstef to modernize baggage handling at Keflavik Airport

Icelandic airport operator Isavia has contracted Alstef Group to design and install the new baggage handling systems (BHS) at Keflavik Airport in Reykjavik.

The project involves replacing the existing outbound Standard 2 Hold Baggage Screening (HBS) system with new ECAC Standard 3 Explosive Detection System (EDS) machines supplied by Smiths Detection.

For arrivals, three existing carousels and infeed conveyors will be replaced and supplemented by two additional inclined carousels and an oversize inbound line.

Maren Lind Másdóttir, director of assets and infrastructure, Isavia, said, “We chose Alstef Group as a contractor for this project based on quality, price and their technical compliance. We believe we can build a strong partnership with Alstef Group to make this complex project a success for us both.”

Philippe Hamon, head of airport sales, Alstef, added, “Alstef Group has integrated baggage handling systems at airports all over the world, but this is our first project in Iceland. We intend to deliver Isavia a top-quality, innovative system, on-time, and on-budget, and we look forward to establishing a long-term partnership.”