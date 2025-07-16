Pakistan readies for e-gates and AI-enabled systems

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has successfully concluded the design phase of the e-gates project for Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore international airports, following an intensive three-day series of workshops and consultations with key stakeholders.

The e-gates initiative aims to introduce biometric-based automated border control at major airports to reduce wait times, improve the passenger experience and increase security.

E-gate tender expected

The detailed design work has set the foundation for the next phase. German consultancy M2P Consulting, engaged by PAA for technical support, will now move forward with the development of comprehensive technical specifications and tender documents to invite proposals from global e-gate providers.

AI-enabled future

The project is part of PAA’s vision to integrate smart technologies into airport operations. In line with this goal, the authority’s Information Technology Branch (IT Branch) has also initiated efforts to adopt AI-driven solutions to enhance airport operations and improve the passenger experience.

As part of these efforts, representatives from the IT Branch recently visited a Huawei facility to assess operational requirements and explore potential avenues for cooperation. Discussions during the visit focused on evaluating smart infrastructure solutions, AI-powered surveillance systems, digital twins and real-time analytics platforms.

