Melbourne Airport installs real-time information displays for bus services

Melbourne Airport has launched real-time digital information displays at for its SkyBus services, to enable travelers to track their buses to the minute from the curb. The signage has been installed at Terminals 1, 3 and 4 and at Southern Cross Station.

Real-time information displays

Additionally, SkyBuses will now feature onboard real-time information displays, enabling passengers to know their estimated time of arrival at their destinations.

“These upgrades give passengers immediate certainty when they disembark from their flights,” said Graham Smith, executive general manager at Kinetic, the owner of SkyBus. “Travelers can now see precisely when their bus will arrive and monitor live traffic conditions throughout their journeys. This supports better travel planning and enhances the overall experience with SkyBus. We understand our service is often the first impression many visitors have of Melbourne, and we’re committed to continually enhancing the customer experience.”

SkyBus services

The Melbourne Express operates between Melbourne Airport and the CBD from 4am to 1am, seven days a week, with services departing from Melbourne Airport terminals every 10 minutes during peak hours between 7am and 7pm.

For travelers heading to bayside areas, the Peninsula Express provides regular and reliable airport transfers between Melbourne Tullamarine Airport and St Kilda, Frankston, and surrounding bayside suburbs. This service runs seven days a week.

In related news, Melbourne Airport recently awarded a contract to Kinetic-owned SkyBus to deliver airside and landside ground transportation services. SkyBus will start the new services this month. Read the full story here.