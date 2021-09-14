Ground support equipment to be auctioned by Swissport Finland

Restructuring and investment firm Gordon Brothers has been appointed as the joint selling agent for ground support equipment formerly owned by Swissport Finland.

Working in partnership with online marketplace Liquidity Services, Gordon Brothers will oversee the sale of 300 assets, half of which are less than five years old and some as new as 2019.

According to Gordon Brothers, all equipment is in excellent condition and under maintenance by Swissport Finland at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. Assets include cargo loaders and transporters, passenger stairs, push-back tractors, baggage tractors, vehicles, and plane de-icers.

Greg Zaharewicz, director, commercial and industrial at Gordon Brothers, said, “It is a unique opportunity for operators to upgrade ground support fleets and operations with relatively new equipment, and we expect high levels of interest. This deal is also significant as it marks our first engagement in Finland, adding a new territory to Gordon Brothers’ global commercial and industrial credentials.”

Jonathan Saville, corporate account manager at Liquidity Services, said, “It is unusual for such a significant specialist equipment package to become available, and we are excited to partner with Gordon Brothers to manage this asset sale at Swissport Finland.”

Ground handling equipment includes:

Trepel and Windhoff cargo loaders and transporters

Kalmar towbarless tractors

Textron Safeaero, SISU and Volvo de-icing units

TLD, Rofan, Charlatte, Linde and Still tractor units

TLD self-propelled stairs

Ground power units

Polar cabin heaters

Lavatory and water service units

Volkswagen, Toyota, Volvo and Skoda cars, trucks and vans

Interested parties can make an offer on the assets by clicking here.