Edinburgh Airport partners with Airportr to launch home baggage collection service.

Edinburgh Airport has partnered with travel technology company Airportr and easyJet to launch a door-to-flight baggage service, allowing passengers to have checked luggage collected from home or a hotel and delivered directly to their flight.

The service, available ahead of the summer holiday season, lets easyJet customers traveling from Edinburgh check in luggage from home and skip bag drop at the airport. Passengers traveling to Geneva can also have bags delivered from the airport to their final destination on arrival.

Kevin Doyle, easyJet‘s UK country manager, said the airline was pleased to introduce the service for customers flying from Edinburgh. “With the summer holidays now underway, we want to make the journey as smooth as possible for our customers, whether they’re traveling for business or leisure.”

Edinburgh Airport said the service could ease pressure on landside areas, reduce the length of check-in queues and improve passenger flow during peak periods. The airport handled a record 16.9 million passengers in 2025, including 61,636 on a single day in July, with peak summer days in 2026 expected to exceed last year’s busiest figures.

Peter Barnes, chief operating officer at Edinburgh Airport, said the airport was the first in Scotland to offer home luggage collection. “Being the first airport in Scotland to offer home luggage collection gives passengers even more choice and convenience, particularly during the busy summer period when many people are heading away on holiday.”

The partnership follows other recent investments at Edinburgh Airport, including a £5.8m (US$7.8m) redesign of the check-in hall that added 50 self-service kiosks ahead of the 2025 summer season, and new technology for managing curb-to-flight passenger movement.

Airportr said research indicates that the service addresses a common passenger frustration: 76% of passengers with checked baggage want to spend under 45 minutes getting to the gate, while 67% of Airportr customers cited avoiding carrying heavy luggage through the airport as their primary reason for choosing the service.

Ultan O’Brien, chief revenue officer at Airportr, said the company’s existing partnership with easyJet had shown demand for the service. “Extending those benefits to easyJet customers flying from Edinburgh Airport increases the value of our service across easyJet’s network and is just the latest in what we expect to be many more exciting expansions in years to come,” he added.

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