JFK Terminal 6 announces two new passenger service partnerships

JFK Millennium Partners, the operator of John F Kennedy International Airport’s new Terminal 6, have announced two service partnerships to enhance the passenger experience. ABM and Ethos Farm Americas will deliver individualized guest services, and Unifi will provide passengers with reduced mobility (PRM) services.

The scope of ABM and Ethos Farm Americas services also includes the training, staffing and operational day-to-day leadership in guest experience operations.

“The award-winning ABM and Ethos Farm Americas team shares JMP’s commitment to creating a strong culture rooted in exceptional guest experiences,” said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. “Together, we will deliver a best-in-class experience where our guests feel cared for throughout every stage of their T6 journey.”

Sean Bromfield, president of aviation at ABM, said, “ABM looks forward to partnering with Ethos Farm Americas and JFK Millennium Partners to bring operational leadership and thoughtful execution to Terminal 6 – setting the stage for a guest experience where every traveler feels supported, welcomed and confident throughout their journey.”

Lauren Walsh, president of Ethos Farm Americas, said the collaboration would set a “new global standard for the airport guest experience.”

Unifi will deploy a modern, integrated tracking and telematics platform that enhances operational efficiency through real-time reporting and integration with JMP’s Integrated Operations Center.

Distinctive staff uniforms and dedicated signage for PRM services both within the terminal and at the T6 Departures curb will help reduce communication barriers and make it easy for guests to identify, engage and receive assistance from trained guest experience professionals throughout their T6 journey.

“We’re proud to support Terminal 6 with PRM services that prioritize dignity, personalization and accessibility,” said Jim M Donoghue, Unifi’s COO of the East, North American Region. “By combining compassionate service with advanced tracking technology, we’re committed to helping ensure every guest can make the most of the new terminal experience.”

Currently under construction at John F Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. It forms part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey‘s US$19bn transformation of JFK.

Read PTW’s interview with Yam Kum Weng, CEO of Changi Airport Group, in the September 2026 issue of Passenger Terminal World.

Related news, TCS named technology and innovation partner for New Terminal One at JFK