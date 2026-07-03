Maastricht Aachen Airport becomes first in the world to operate AI-driven CT baggage scanner

Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) has become the first airport in the world to put an AI-driven hold baggage screening system into operational use, deploying the technology from Smiths Detection on July 1, 2026.

The system uses advanced dual-energy computed tomography technology to analyze baggage in detailed 3D images using self-learning algorithms, which the companies say results in greater detection accuracy and fewer false alarms. The hardware and algorithms are certified by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC).

While the hardware remains unchanged, an additional detection layer powered by ICMore technology can continue to be trained and optimized to identify evolving materials, packaging methods and concealment techniques.

The system can process more than 1,800 pieces of baggage per hour, which the airport says makes it more efficient than traditional screening systems. The technology complies with international security standards and is designed to accommodate future regulatory requirements.

Alongside the new scanning system, passengers will soon be able to check in and drop off baggage independently at self-service desks. Three staffed desks will remain available for passengers who prefer personal assistance, including one dedicated to oversized baggage.

MST said the deployment has already attracted international attention, with airports and industry partners from the Netherlands and abroad expressing interest in visiting to see the system in operation.

Fons Latour, director aerodrome at Maastricht Aachen Airport, said, “By becoming the first airport in the world to introduce this system into operational use, we demonstrate that Maastricht Aachen Airport is an innovative frontrunner in the adoption of advanced technologies.

“This technology enables us to combine safety, efficiency and sustainability. It reflects our ambition to be a future-focused airport that creates value for both the region and the aviation industry. For passengers, MST remains the convenient and familiar airport they know, now offering even greater ease and comfort.”

Related news, UK Department for Transport approves Smiths Detection checked baggage and cargo screener