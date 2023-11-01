Munich Airport orders 60 carry-on baggage scanners from Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection will supply Munich Airport with 60 Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX carry-on baggage scanners. The units will be delivered from January 2024.

The ECAC EDS CB C3 approved cabin baggage screening system uses computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanning to produce 3D images, eliminating the need to remove electronic devices, liquids and gels from hand luggage. The technology has also been designed to reduce the number of trays that need to be returned, leading to a faster security screening process.

Featured on the TSA’s CPSS QPL & APL for base, medium and large configuration CT checkpoint screening systems, the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX has been developed with energy efficiency in mind. Its 0.2m/s conveyor belt speed drives throughput while other features keep noise and vibration to a minimum and protect against cyberattacks.

