AAHK to commission two automated parking lots

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) is to start the phased commissioning of two automated parking lots at Hong Kong International Airport in November 2025. Developed and operated by AAHK, the two parking lots are to be located in the restricted area at the Hong Kong Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB).

Automated parking lots

At the initial stage in November, the fully automated Park and Fly facility will provide about 1,800 parking spaces. Transfer passengers who arrive from HZMB can leave their vehicles at the designated location in the parking lot, without having to park their car themselves. AAHK’s shuttle buses will then take them directly to the airport’s restricted area for check-in and boarding, without the need to clear immigration procedures to enter Hong Kong and then depart for their flights.

In the next phase, AAHK plans to launch the automated Park and Visit parking lot in the first half of next year, for inbound travelers to visit Airport City facilities such as AsiaWorld-Expo and other leisure and entertainment facilities of Skytopia, which will be introduced in the future, as well as other parts of Hong Kong.

In the run up to the commissioning, AAHK is conducting system testing and drills at the parking lots. Meanwhile, AAHK is finalizing the detailed arrangements for booking and use of spaces at the two automated lots.

Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles

This initiative was formed in support of the government’s Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles scheme.

Vivian Cheung, CEO of AAHK, said, “We thank the Central Government as well as the governments of Guangdong Province and HKSAR for launching the ‘Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles’ scheme. We are also grateful for their staunch support for our automated car park projects. As the international aviation hub in the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong International Airport has been providing intermodal transport services to facilitate air passengers, including cross-boundary coaches, limousines and high-speed ferries. Park and Fly fully leverages the convenience provided by the HZMB, offering Greater Bay Area travelers yet another option of driving to Hong Kong for flying to destinations worldwide. On the other hand, Park and Visit makes it convenient for inbound travelers to visit Airport City facilities, helping to promote Hong Kong’s tourism.”

