Noida International selects passenger processing system from Amadeus

Noida International Airport (NIA) in India has signed an agreement with Amadeus for the provision of a passenger processing system (PPS) including common-use check-in, boarding, baggage reconciliation and DigiYatra-enabled biometric capabilities.

Self-service PPS touchpoints including check-in kiosks, automated bag drops and e-gates will be fully integrated and communicate in real time with airline departure control systems and other stakeholders to facilitate a frictionless experience for travelers.

Under the agreement, Amadeus will design, supply, commission, operate and maintain the cloud-hosted end-to-end PPS for Noida International Airport. Under the terms of the service engagement, Amadeus will also provide a host of smart capabilities including biometric-based DigiYatra integration at every passenger touchpoint to enable smooth passenger experiences.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, said, “We are pleased to partner with Amadeus for the passenger processing system at Noida International Airport. Amadeus is a leading global travel technology company, and its rich experience and stable suite of digital solutions will support NIA in delivering world-class services. This is a significant step forward in our endeavor of facilitating fast, safe and convenient journeys for travelers.”

Sarah Samuel, senior vice president of airport and airline operations, APAC, Amadeus, said, “Noida International Airport and Amadeus are working to co-create the digital passenger experience of the future. We look forward to supporting an end-to-end airport journey based on innovative cloud, self-service and biometric technology that delivers a smooth and relaxed airport experience. This partnership is an important milestone for Amadeus in the Indian market and beyond, showcasing the strength of our technology in supporting airports’ growth from the ground up.”

