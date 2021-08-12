SITA and Siemens to equip new smart terminal at Kansas City Airport

Kansas City Aviation Department (KCAD) has partnered with Siemens and SITA to provide future-proof, scalable technologies for the Kansas City International (MCI) Airport’s new terminal project, dubbed Build KCI.

The new 1,000,000ft2, 39-gate terminal will include a variety of building automation, fire and life safety systems, and security systems from Siemens as well as IT networks and next-generation airport systems from SITA. These solutions will help create a smart airport terminal that decreases operation and maintenance costs and enhances the passenger experience through automation.

Pat Klein, director of aviation, KCAD, said, “Together, Siemens and SITA are providing the virtual and physical infrastructure that will ensure Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal is equipped to deliver an exceptional journey for our passengers; one built on innovation, industry expertise and a true understanding of what travelers want today and into the future.”

Also important to the project is the need for a seamless transition from the construction to the operation phase, delivered through integrated life safety and emergency communications systems, a virtualized IT network and agile passenger touchpoints. In addition, the airport wanted to implement interactive technology that could be easily understood by airport staff, while also deploying next-generation passenger touchpoints such as touchless kiosks, flight information display systems and video walls that provide a more intuitive journey through the new terminal.

Dana Soukup, president of solutions and services for region Americas, Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA, said, “Integrating the disparate airport systems has simplified and enabled data sharing across the airport ecosystem. Siemens and SITA, through a joint project management approach, are combining their expertise in airport facilities systems, operations systems, and IT systems to provide the aviation department with a solid technology infrastructure and intuitive, easy-to-use systems that allow terminal staff and operators to transition from their two current airport terminals to a new, technology-advanced single airport terminal.”

Siemens is using its Desigo CC platform to integrate airport and facility systems with a converged network. Access control, video surveillance, distributed antenna, airport common use systems, multi-user flight information displays, IpTV, VoIP, and various other building automation, fire, life safety, and security systems will be incorporated. Fire alarm, public address, and digital displays will be integrated with the Desigo CC mass notification system. The Desigo CC platform will, in turn, be integrated with the airport asset management platform.

SITA’s mission-critical network connectivity will be fundamental to the exchange of data around baggage, passengers and aircraft across the terminal. The network will be cloud-based and virtualized, providing greater cost efficiencies while supporting the airline industry’s drive to migrate applications to the cloud.

SITA’s airport systems will be fundamental to supporting a smoother passenger journey and the airport operations that underpin them. In the terminal, SITA Flex – a cloud-based common use platform – will allow passengers to check in through a simple biometric scan at one of the self-service kiosks or, if preferred, a traditional agent-assisted counter. Then they simply use their face as their boarding pass to board international flights.

Diana Einterz, president, SITA Americas, said, “Emerging from the pandemic has taught us the importance of implementing scalable and flexible systems that can accommodate unexpected changes in real time. SITA is providing the airport operations backbone that will give MCI the agility it needs to operate in this new environment.”