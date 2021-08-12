DIMO to equip Velana International with passenger mobility solutions

Sri Lankan conglomerate DIMO (Diesel & Motor Engineering) is to undertake the supply, installation and maintenance of elevators, escalators and moving walkways at Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

DIMO says it will deploy equipment from TK Elevator (formerly known as Thyssenkrupp), for whom the company is sole distributor, installer and service provider in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. It will provide 23 elevators, 14 escalators and four horizontal moving walkways at the airport. The revamp of the airport is one of the biggest mobility-related projects in the Maldives and is also one of the few projects in the islands that uses all three types of transportation methods – elevators, escalators and moving walks.

“DIMO will set up a project office in Male to ensure that the project work is executed smoothly and efficiently, while also attracting outstanding engineering talent from the Sri Lankan market. With the establishment of this new project office in Male, DIMO will continue to grab market opportunities and enhance sales and maintenance operations in Maldives,” stated DIMO director Wijith Pushpawela.

The main contractor on the project is the Saudi Binladin Group, a multinational construction conglomerate headquartered in Saudi Arabia, while the subcontractor is China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

The new international passenger terminal building the equipment will occupy is designed to offer an International Air Transport Association (IATA) Level B service, and will have a built-up area of more than 78,000m2 , capable of accommodating up to 7.5 million passengers annually.