Suprema develops AI-enabled biometric authentication device

BioEntry W3 from Suprema is an AI-powered facial authentication device designed for high-capacity security environments.

It features a display-free design and Template on Mobile (ToM) authentication method. The display-free design prevents facial images from being shown on a screen, instead communicating the authentication result through LED indicators and text.

Suprema’s ToM method enables users to store and manage their facial images on their personal mobile devices, meaning facial data is not stored in the security system itself. The BioEntry W3 encrypts data and stores the encrypted data and cryptographic keys in an isolated environment.

The system’s neural processing unit (NPU) is designed to provide face matching in as little as 0.2 seconds. The company’s airport installations include Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan.

