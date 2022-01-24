Chile’s Santiago Airport opens international Terminal 2 facility

Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport (SCL) in Santiago, the capital of Chile, has opened its new international Terminal 2 (T2) facility, capable of serving up to 30 million passengers annually.

Commissioned by the Chilean Ministry of Public Works (MOP), the project converted the original airport into a renovated domestic terminal, now T1, with a new pier for additional capacity. It also created a new 175,000m2 T2 building dedicated to international and regional flights, with four new piers connected to a large central terminal area.

T2 boasts a large retail and dining concession program alongside several VIP lounges. Overall, the project increased the number of gates at the airport from 18 to 67, while adding two four-level parking buildings alongside two ground-level parking lots.

Designed by US engineering and architectural firm Stantec, and created in partnership with local architects Amunategui Barreau Arquitectos, the new terminal complex can be further expanded to cater for 38 million passengers annually as demand increases. The referential design of T2 was performed by Stantec/Amunategui Barreau Arquitectos; detail design was performed by ADPi in association with Luis Vidal + Architects.

Cecilia Einarson, sector leader for airport terminals at Stantec, said, “As Santiago expands this busy airport hub, we are honored to help transform the experience of travelers as they come through or stay in Chile. Together with our partners at Amunategui Barreau Arquitectos, we created a place that embraces the beauty and splendor of Chile while welcoming visitors and residents to the country.”

Stantec acted as the architect of SCL’s original International Terminal in 2000 under the Consortium SCL Terminal Aéreo de Santiago.