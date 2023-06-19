Fort Wayne International breaks ground on East Terminal expansion

Construction and engineering firm Clayco has broken ground on the new US$78m, 35,000ft2 (3,250m2 ) East Terminal Expansion and Renovation project at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA), Indiana.

Project Gateway’s East Terminal Expansion and Renovation project will continue to build on the airport’s West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project, which completed construction at the end of May 2023. The East and West Terminal Expansion projects aim to transform FWA into a modernized facility capable of handling the recent growth experienced in the Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana communities. Mead & Hunt will continue to serve as the design and architecture firm on the project, as it did for the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project.

Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports, Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, said, “We are proud of the work accomplished with the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project, and the beginning of the new FWA passengers are able to enjoy. We are excited to continue the progress with the beginning of the East Terminal Expansion and Renovation project with Clayco. As we continue to move toward completion over the coming years, we are ensuring that we will offer a spectacular gateway to our region and the best possible experience for travelers.”

In addition to the renovation and expansion, the project also includes relocating all airline gates and passenger boarding bridges to the second level; expansion of the TSA security checkpoint area; and relocating the airport restaurant and creating a new frequent flyer lounge. Work will also include new and improved public areas including additional restrooms, a new meet and greet space, expanded circulation areas and vertical transportation. Work will also be done to update the existing baggage claim and rental car areas.

Mac Glinn, Clayco senior vice president and aviation business unit leader, said, “This is a significant milestone kicking off this challenging and exciting project. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority and the team at Mead and Hunt. Our team is laser focused on completing this project safely, on time and in a cost-efficient fashion.”

The Clayco team will demolish existing interior and structural components to expand the building outward and vertically over the first floor, in addition to expanding the footprint of the building to include a new East Concourse. Structural work will include selective demolition to add additional space to the second floor and elevated clerestory roofs to the main terminal.

In collaboration with design and subcontractor partners, the project is expected to be completed in June of 2025.