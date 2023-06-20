TSA awards computed tomography systems contract to Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for full-size checkpoint computed tomography (CT) systems and related services.

Smiths Detection’s full-sized configuration x-ray inspection system for checkpoint screening includes its CT scanner, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, and smart automatic tray return system, the iLane. Both products working in conjunction with each other are designed to streamline the screening process, increase passenger throughput, optimize operational costs, reduce energy consumption, improve the passenger experience, and above all, increase security effectiveness.

The use of CT technology enables passengers to leave electronics and liquids in their bags, rather than remove them for screening, which expedites the screening process. Additionally, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX has the fastest conveyor belt speed of all TSA-approved checkpoint property screening systems. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX uses both operator visual inspection and automated object recognition, leading to low false-alarm rates. The iLane is intended to remove bottlenecks and keep the security screening process moving.

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is certified by the TSA under the Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) program to detection standard 6.2, Level 1, permitting the scanner to operate at an enhanced level with lower false alarm rates, as well as ECAC EDS CB C3 and STAC approval.

Inder Reddy, president of Smiths Detection, said, “2.9 million passengers fly in and out of US airports every day, across 16.4 million flights a year. With Smiths Detection’s CT technology and automatic tray return systems, airline passengers will be able to spend less time navigating security lines and more time enjoying airport shopping, dining and other amenities. With over 700 units sold globally, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX delivers a passenger baggage security solution with low energy usage.”

