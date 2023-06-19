Riga Airport achieves Sustainability Index Diamond rating

Latvia’s Riga Airport has received Sustainability Index Diamond status. The Sustainability Index is a strategic management tool based on an internationally recognized methodology that helps Latvian companies assess their operations’ sustainability and corporate responsibility. Diamond status is awarded to companies that have consistently demonstrated invariably high performance in environmental, social and other aspects of sustainability.

To qualify for this category, a Sustainability Index member must maintain a Platinum level for at least five years and score at least 90% in the overall score and in all five assessment sections. Moreover, public information on the applicant’s attitude toward stakeholders, in particular customers and employees, is assessed. Sustainability Index experts also meet with the applicant to assess its performance to date in terms of the working environment, the environment, its supply chain and its investment in industry and national development, as well as its plans to improve this performance. In 2023, only eight companies in Latvia were awarded the Diamond category.

Riga Airport prepares its annual sustainability reports in compliance with the international Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard and has identified passenger security, employee safety and health, open and ethical governance, training, skills and development, as well as infrastructure development as its most important sustainability aspects.

Riga Airport has been participating in the Sustainability Index since 2011 and was ranked in the Bronze category in its first year. One year later, the company improved its performance to Silver. From 2016, the airport was among the Gold category companies, and in 2019, for the first time, it received the highest Platinum rating.

Laila Odiņa, chairperson of the board of Riga Airport, said, “Sustainability in all its aspects is integrated into every work process at Riga Airport, and the Sustainability Index has been a valuable tool to achieve our business goals, identifying gaps and improving various processes over the years since the company has been participating in it.

“The Diamond category is a high recognition for the company and our employees, who have made an invaluable contribution to our sustainability goals. We are determined to continue our efforts to demonstrate our compliance with the highest sustainability standards in the years to come.”