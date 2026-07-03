Israel Airports Authority issues tender for Ben Gurion Airport Terminal 3 expansion.

Israel’s Airports Authority has issued a public tender to expand Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport, advancing a major capacity expansion project at the country’s main international gateway.

The project includes a new eastern passenger terminal of approximately 50,000m2, along with a 20,000m2, two-level underground facility for baggage handling and security screening. It is described as one of the largest upgrades in the airport’s recent history.

The passenger terminal will include expanded halls, airline check-in areas, restaurants, offices and commercial space, aimed at improving capacity and the traveler experience.

Ben Gurion Airport is Israel’s primary international gateway and handles the majority of the country’s incoming and outgoing passenger traffic.

Lorin Maugery, consul-director for the Israel Ministry of Tourism, US Southern Region, said, “Modern transportation infrastructure is essential to the visitor experience and Israel’s long-term tourism growth. These investments help ensure Israel remains well positioned to welcome increasing numbers of visitors in the years ahead.”

The project is subject to completion of the permitting process before construction begins.

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